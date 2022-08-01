The 29 best deals on Award-winning and five-star tech – wireless headphones, OLED TVs, Bluetooth speakers and more

All sorts of products get discounted, but when it comes to quality, some of them can be a bit... questionable. But not here. Oh no – below we have rounded up the best deals on highly recommendable What Hi-Fi? Award-winning and five-star tech. That includes speakers, TVs, headphones, hi-fi and more.

The best five-star TV deals

(opens in new tab) Philips 48OLED806 48-inch OLED TV £899 £799 at Amazon (save £100) (opens in new tab)

Want an incredible picture at the most convenient of sizes? This 48-inch Philips OLED is just the job. The excellent performance is further enhanced by the beautiful Ambilight technology, and gamers are well served. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

(opens in new tab) LG OLED65C2 2022 65-inch OLED TV £2699 £2253 at Amazon (save £446) (opens in new tab)

LG's new C2 is the ideal TV for most people. It's brighter than any 2021 OLED, produces brilliantly punchy but natural images and boasts every next-gen gaming feature you could ask for. And now it's available with a huge discount. Five stars

(opens in new tab) LG OLED65G2 2022 65-inch OLED TV £3299 £2899 at Currys (save £400) (opens in new tab)

This deal gets you the 65-inch G2, which is even brighter and punchier than the 65-inch C2, and boasts a frame-like design that makes it look particularly brilliant when wall-mounted. Do bear in mind that there's no stand in the box. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Samsung UE43AU7100 43-inch 4K TV £499 £305 at Amazon (save £195) (opens in new tab)

This stellar 43-inch TV boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £825 at Amazon (save £374) (opens in new tab)

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV £1299 £1072 at Amazon (save £227) (opens in new tab)

While not quite as bright and punchy as the flagship A90J, the A80J offers a fantastic picture at a reduced cost. It's also packed with much of Sony's top tech, including a 30W Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

The best five-star headphones deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £94 at Richer Sounds (save £126) (opens in new tab)

The XM3 might have been succeeded by the XM4, but they're still great wireless earbuds. Superb sound, decent battery life and a comfy fit mean they still do the job. And at this price, they are a steal. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 £49.95 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

One of our favourite pairs of budget true wireless earbuds deliver the most detailed sound performance we have heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling – just a stunning product at better than half price! Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 £350 £225 at Amazon (save £125) (opens in new tab)

Sony’s premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones have been usurped by the newer XM5, but they still deliver on all fronts. Sound quality, battery life, build and comfort are all great for the money. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max £550 £460 at Amazon (save £90) (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are sleek, well-built wireless headphones that offer up excellent audio quality and great noise cancellation. Plus, they're the perfect accessory for anyone using Apple devices. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £38 at Amazon (save £22) (opens in new tab)

We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support. Five stars

(opens in new tab) AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £59.95 at Amazon (save £69) (opens in new tab)

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of these wireless on-ears under review. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £209 at Amazon (save £41) (opens in new tab)

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds are serious contenders for best in class – not least with this discount. Their sound is some of the best around, and their noise-canceling is arguably the best implementation in earbuds we have come across. Five stars

The best five-star Bluetooth speakers deals

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 £120 £80 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

If all you want is a portable Bluetooth speaker that sounds great for not a lot of money, the JBL Flip 5 remains a good option. And you can now find it much cheaper than the £120 RRP. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £50 £29 at Amazon (save £21) (opens in new tab)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. Five stars

(opens in new tab) JBL Charge 5 £159 £145 at Amazon (save £14) (opens in new tab)

If you don't mind a black colour finish, this What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £20 off over at Amazon. An excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker. Five stars

The best five-star hi-fi deals

(opens in new tab) ELAC Debut B5.2 £310 £229 at Amazon (save £80) (opens in new tab)

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. These are simply the best performers at this price, ideal for anyone's first hi-fi system. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

(opens in new tab) AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt £269 £215 at Amazon (save £54) (opens in new tab)

Any money off this excellent DAC is welcome. Want to boost your laptop or PC sound? This dinky What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner ‘strips away fuzz and fog' to great effect. A no brainer at this price. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics Concept 40 £999 £499 at Amazon (save £500) (opens in new tab)

Five-star speakers from a few years back but good sound doesn't get old. With £300 off the original price, these talented, easy-going speakers are now an absolute steal. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Pro-Ject Primary E £199 £169 at Peter Tyson (save £30) (opens in new tab)

Our favourite budget turntable. For purists at the head of the beginner’s vinyl revival path who have this kind of budget and aren’t fussed about features such as record ripping and automatic operation, the Pro-Ject Primary E could be just the ticket. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

(opens in new tab) Marantz PM6007 £499 £419 at Amazon (save £80) (opens in new tab)

The Marantz 6000 Series has allowed the company to have a firm grip on the budget hi-fi market over the past few years, and with the arrival of the PM6007, the amplifier line has been strengthened yet again. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

(opens in new tab) Astell & Kern SE200 £1799 £1395 at Amazon (save £400) (opens in new tab)

One of the best portable music players on the market, with the added bonus of having two DACs offering two different sonic flavours (and of course, this generous discount). A serious way to listen to music on the go. Five stars

(opens in new tab) KEF LS50 Wireless II £2500 £1999 at Amazon (save £500) (opens in new tab)

Among the most thrilling speaker systems we’ve heard, the LS50 Wireless II leave you in no doubt as to their heritage (the LS50 Wireless II are sequels to a product that we regarded highly enough to be a What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame (opens in new tab) entry). What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

The best five-star home cinema deals

(opens in new tab) Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £409 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

Sonos's soundbar impressed us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance. Not many soundbars at this price come with networking capabilities, but this has wi-fi, HDMI eARC and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

(opens in new tab) Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player £249 £227 at Amazon (save £22) (opens in new tab)

This Award winner boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning UBP-X800 but supports Dolby Vision HDR. It’ll take quite some rival to knock this superb 4K player off its five-star perch. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

(opens in new tab) KEF Q350 AV 5.1 £2210 £1649 at Peter Tyson (save £561) (opens in new tab)

This superb speaker package is a bold and powerful performer. Based on the Award-winning Q350 standmount speakers, it offers excellent timing and an exciting and expressive presentation. A bargain at full price, now, unmissable. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player £399 £349 at Peter Tyson (save £50) (opens in new tab)

Panasonic's top of the range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £769 at Amazon (save £230) (opens in new tab)

Sonos's first soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wi-fi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winner

(opens in new tab) Sony VPL-VW290ES £5499 £3785 at Amazon (save £X) (opens in new tab)

Now armed with the X1 for Projector picture processor, and features such as Super Resolution Reality Creation and Dynamic HDR Enhancer, the VPL-VW290ES resets the standard for the entry-level native 4K projector. Five stars

