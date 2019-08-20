Best British speakers 2019: great British speakers for your system

Best British speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best British speakers you can buy in 2019.

Whether you're on a tight budget or looking to drop some serious coin, you'll find that British audio brands offer some of the finest speakers money can buy. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Whatever type of speaker you want, Britain's best hi-fi brands bring considerable engineering expertise to the audio party.

There are plenty of well-established British brands to choose from, such as Bowers & Wilkins and KEF, plus relative newcomers such as Fyne Audio based in Scotland.

Now, not all British speakers are made from start to finish in the UK. But at the very least, they're designed or assembled in UK by British firms, many of which have an illustrious heritage.

So whether you want to buy British or simply check out what Great Britain has to offer in terms of hi-fi, read on to discover our pick of the best British speakers...

1. B&W 606 A big, lively sound for an affordable price. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88 dB/w/m | Driver: Continuum 16.5cm mid/bass, 25mm tweeter | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 120W | Speaker terminals: bi-wire | Dimensions: 34.5 x 19 x 34cm (HXWxD) Reasons to Buy Smart, stylish design Brilliantly balanced sound Dynamic and detailed Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note £549 View at Sevenoaks

These spectacular B&W stereo speakers are blessed with rich dynamics and a full sound that won't fail to impress. Capable of handling complex rhythms with ease, the nimble charmers deliver a superb level of detail that will breathe new life into well-trodden playlists. If want a pair of compact, mid-size, class-leaders that offer stunning British engineering and good value for money, you've just found them.

Read the full review: B&W 606

2. ATC SCM19 Transparent, musical performers. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 85 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Mid/bass driver: ATC 15cm SL | Tweeter: 25mm Neodymium soft dome | Max power handling: 300W | Dimensions: 43.8 x 26.5 x 30cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Honest and insightful sound Impressive dynamics Crisp rhythmic drive Rock-solid build Impressive drive-unit engineering Reasons to Avoid Metal grilles look less than classy £2,150 View at Audio Lounge

Pink Floyd and Supertramp were early customers of ATC, and the Gloucestershire-based firm continues to impress with its superb, hand-built loudspeakers. The SCM19s offer spellbinding levels of detail and deliver a nuanced performance that's true to the original recording without sounding clinical. In short, these beautifully assembled, traditional-looking speakers are a terrific buy – especially if you value musicality above all else.

Read the full review: ATC SCM19

3. KEF R3 Superb standmounters that raise the sonic bar. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 87 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 180W | Biwire: Yes | Dimensions: 42 x 20 x 34cm (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Exceptional insight and resolution Balanced and entertaining sound Excellent build and finish Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price £1,299 View at Sevenoaks

KEF has been turning out excellent loudspeakers since 1961 and these awesome all-rounders are proof that the Kent-based firm is still on the money. Insightful, musical and bassy, the R3s deliver a good chunk of the performance of the pricier KEF Reference 1 speakers, but at a fraction of the cost. Blessed with scale and authority they're expertly balanced and offer a satisfyingly-natural tone. Give them a high quality feed and the R3s will compete with most standmounters below the two grand mark. A great British buy.

Read the full review: KEF R3

4. Monitor Audio Bronze 2 Terrific pound-for-pound performers. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90 dB/w/m | Speaker terminals: Single | Mid/bass driver: 16.5cm C-CAM | Tweeter: 25mm C-CAM | Dimensions: 35 x 18.5 x 25.5cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Rich, warm sound Clear, precise treble Sweeping dynamics Reasons to Avoid Need a little space to breathe £279 View at Sevenoaks 46 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner, these superb standmounters offer an appealing blend of balanced sound, rich dynamics and powerful bass. They’re expertly made and build-quality is second-to-none at this price point.

If you’re not familiar with Monitor Audio, the company was founded in Cambridge in 1972 and introduced its iconic gold dome tweeters - similar to the ones featured on the Bronze 2s – in 1986. Given that the firm has decades of experience turning out classy, cleverly-engineered speakers it's no surprise that the Bronze 2s are sensational value for money.

Read the full review: Monitor Audio Bronze 2

5. Fyne Audio F302 Stunning floorstanders from the young audio upstarts. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Type: Two-way, rear ported | Max power handling: 120W | Mid/bass driver: 15cm | Tweeter: 25mm | Dimensions: 93 x 19 x 27cm (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Full-bodied, entertaining sound Fantastic timing and dynamic range Plenty of low-end presence Reasons to Avoid Need some care in system-matching £399 View at Richer Sounds 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Fyne Audio, based in Scotland, was founded by a ‘supergroup’ of industry veterans including a clutch of ex-Tannoy employees. It might be a relatively new company but judging by the quality of its loudspeakers, it has a bright future.

Finding a pair of floorstanders at this price that offer a level of dynamism comparable to a pair of standmounters isn't easy, but the full-bodied F302s do so effortlessly. Sound is luscious and warm with a keen sense of timing. While lesser floorstanders sometimes neglect dynamic range in favour of a big, bassy soundstage, that’s not the case here. A sterling speaker at an affordable price point.

Read the full review: Fyne Audio F302

6. Mission QX-2 Fun, energetic and outstanding value for money. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 120W | Mid/bass driver: 15cm pulp/acrylic fibre | Tweeter: 38mm ring radiator | Speaker terminals: Single | Dimensions: 32 x 22 x 31cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Energetic and insightful sound Good rhythmic drive Fine build and finish Reasons to Avoid Tough competition £329 View at Richer Sounds 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Mission is now owned by China's IAG group, but top-class British audio engineering remains critical to its design and production process. The QX-2s are sensational speakers that perform brilliantly across the board and look pretty smart, too. Fun, energetic and detailed, they're some of the best budget standmounters we've seen in recent times. A fine budget buy indeed.

Read the full review: Mission QX-2

7. Fyne Audio F501 Accomplished, beautifully-crafted floorstanders. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Three-way design | Sensitivity: 90 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Mid/bass driver: 15cm IsoFlare | Tweeter: 25mm Titanium dome | Max power handling: 75W | Dimensions: 98 x 20 x 32cm Reasons to Buy Well made and finished Some interesting technical aspects Revealing and engaging sound Reasons to Avoid Require judicious system-matching Sound best at reasonable volume £1,199 View at Richer Sounds

Another excellent pair of speakers from Fyne Audio. The mid-range F501 floorstanders impress with sweet timing, a well-defined sound stage and lavish levels of detail. Build quality is superb, which adds to the appeal, and cabinets come in a choice of real oak veneer or piano black gloss finishes. If you want to splash out on a pair of speakers that will bring a sense of scale and clarity to your favourite recordings, these are just the ticket.

Read the full review: Fyne Audio F501

8. Acoustic Energy AE1 Active Active speakers capable of outperforming some separate systems. SPECIFICATIONS Power: 2 x 50W | Dimensions: 30 x 18.5 x 25cm (HxWxD) | Inputs: RCA & balanced XLR Reasons to Buy Clear, balanced and detailed Rhythmically exciting Impressive dynamic range Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note £999 View at Hifix

The AE1 Actives combine an amplifier with passive speakers to superb effect – and at a very reasonable price too. They're small enough that they won't dominate your living room but lively enough to add a little swagger to the mid-range. With a healthy combination of punch and drive, you'll find that these active speakers revel in complex polyphonic rhythms. Even traditionalists who prefer hi-fi separates should track down a pair and give them a chance to shine.

Read the full review: Acoustic Energy AE1 Active

9. Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo Sophisticated wireless wonders with good multi-room capability. SPECIFICATIONS Power: 2x 125W per unit | Features: Bluetooth aptX HD, wi-fi, multi-room, Spotify Connect, Apple Airplay 2 | Connections: USB, Ethernet | Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 39.5 x 19.7 x 30.5 Reasons to Buy Excellent multi-room features Tight, authoritative bass Snappy timing Transparent performance Reasons to Avoid No fully featured app £699 View at Richer Sounds

Looking for a pair of wireless standmounders? The Formation Duos aren't cheap but they offer a level of detail and precision that makes you want to listen to your favourite recordings on repeat.

Aside from the power cable, the speakers are completely wireless, active (and multi-room) speakers and operate their own mesh network to ensure a rock-solid connection. We'd prefer a single app to handle all the multi-room functions, but excellent clarity and performance more than make up for that minor gripe. A stunning way to go wireless, and a fine way to explore the Formation family.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo

10. KEF LS50 Wireless Pedigree hi-fi meets cutting-edge streaming tech. SPECIFICATIONS Driver: 13cm Uni-Q mid/bass driver with 25mm aluminium dome tweeter | Features: Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX, Hi-res audio support | Dimensions: 30 x 20 x 30.8 cm (H x W x D) Reasons to Buy Great clarity Impressive bass and dynamics Brilliant build quality Reasons to Avoid Could be more usable £1,999 View at Sevenoaks

KEF (originally Kent Engineering & Foundry) was founded by the late, great electrical engineer Raymond Cooke OBE. It's kept pace with the digital age and now offers some outstanding all-in-one streaming systems including the LS50 Wireless active speakers, which impress with their masterful sound quality and sleek styling.

The price tag may seem a little hefty, but remember that these speakers contain everything from a Bluetooth module and a 24-bit/192kHz DAC, to a preamp and four power amplifiers with a total output of 460W. A terrific interpretation of the 'hi-fi of the future'.

Read the full review: KEF LS50 Wireless

11. Q Acoustics 3020i Budget bookshelf speakers with plenty of warmth and character. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88 dB/w/m | Impedance: 6ohms | Bass driver: 12.5cm | Mid: 22mm | Max power handling: 75W | Dimensions: 27.8 x 17 x 28.2cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Rich, warm sound Full bass Clear, precise treble Sweeping dynamics Reasons to Avoid Depth of cabinet impractical for some £215 View at Exceptional AV 32 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Q Acoustics is a relatively young British brand so it doesn't come with any misty-eyed nostalgia. Established in 2006, the firm's mission is to offer outstanding audio performance at a decent price. The affordable 3020is fulfil that brief with a warm, rich and insightful sound plus thumping bass that comes through thick and fast. One thing worth noting: the cabinets are 28cm deep so if you're planning to position the speakers on stands, be sure that the mounts aren't too shallow.

Read the full review: Q Acoustics 3020i

12. ProAc Response DT8 Accomplished, agile speakers that offer great value for money. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 90 dB/w/m | Impedance: 4ohms | Bass/mid driver: 2 x 16.5cm | Tweeter: ProAc 25mm silk dome | Max power handling: 180W | Dimensions: 97.8 x 19.3 x 22.9cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Agile, articulate sound Expressive dynamics Taut and punchy bass Solid build quality Reasons to Avoid Slightly over-badged £2,000 View at Audio T

British hi-fi loudspeaker brand ProAc has built up a reputation that's as solid as its hand-crafted products. The DT8s are some of the best-sounding floorstanders we've heard at this price point, delivering large-scale sound with delicate dynamic swings and plenty of midrange subtlety. The prominent company logos plastered across the front of the speakers may not be to everyone's taste, but the DT8s deliver class-leading performance for the money.

Read the full review: ProAc DT8

13. Spendor A4 Unfussy, entertaining, beautifully-built floorstanders. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 86 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Bass/mid driver: 18cm | Tweeter: 22mm | Max power handling: 150W | Dimensions: 86.1 x 16.5 x 28.4cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Agile, articulate, expressive sound Detail resolution Excellent build and finish Compact size Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note £2,300 View at Audio T

Spendor designs, engineers and builds all its loudspeakers in the UK. These compact, premium floorstanders combine the firm's flair for craftsmanship with a fun, expressive sound that belies the rather traditional cabinetry. They remain clean, articulate and balanced even when faced with demanding rhythms – no mean feat.

While some of Spendor's smaller speakers sound a little an analytical to our ear, the A4s are a far more entertaining proposition. And at just 80cm high, they won't dominate your living space.

Read the full review: Spendor A4

14. Quad S-1 Enchanting bookshelf speakers that really sing. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 84 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Bass/mid driver: 10cm woven Kevlar cone | Treble driver: 12 x 45mm True Ribbon | Max power handling: 150W | Dimensions: 28.5 x 15.6 x 24cm (HxWxD) Low Stock £445 View at Audio Visual Online

If you have a smaller-sized room that begs for an intimate performance, the Quad S-1s are the perfect choice. The exquisite woodwork is matched by exquisite vocal handling, which displays remarkable clarity, insight and emotion. A clear midrange is the icing on this compact audio cake.

While it's fair to say that the S-1s don't quite have the authority to compete with larger rivals, their enchanting dynamics more than make up for the slight lack of scale. A fantastic offering from a great British firm that has been producing audio equipment since 1953.

Read the full review: Quad S-1

15. PMC Twenty5.23 Classy floorstanders from the Emmy award-winning British outfit. SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 86.5 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Bass/mid driver: PMC 14cm long-throw g-weave cone with cast alloy chasis | Tweeter: PMC 27mm Sonoflex soft fabric dome | Dimensions: 90.7 x 16.2 x 33cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Agile, detailed and articulate Lovely midrange Fine dynamics and clarity Surprising bass and authority for size Build and finish Reasons to Avoid Some may find some of the cosmetic detailing a bit showy £3,295 View at Sevenoaks

Since its inception in 1991, PMC has grown from humble beginnings into one of the best in the domestic and studio speaker business. For proof, look no further than these classy, slimline floorstanders. They don't look all that different from the cheaper Twenty model but offer a substantial upgrade in terms of resolution, dynamics and punch. If you have a small or medium-sized room, you'll find that the soundstage extends well beyond the speakers themselves. Is the metal detailing a little too showy? Perhaps, but these are still a great buy.

Read the full review: PMC Twenty5.23

16. Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 Retro-looking desktop speakers with hi-fi performance. SPECIFICATIONS aptX Bluetooth: Yes | Inputs: Optical, line in | Output: Subwoofer | Dimensions: 17 × 13 × 13.5cm (HxWxD) Reasons to Buy Stunningly musical sound Subtle dynamics Stylish, compact design Reasons to Avoid No USB input £329 View at Sevenoaks

This family-owned British brand is best known for its luxury DAB radios but also makes fantastic wireless desktop speakers. Insightful, musical and rich in dynamics, the MR1 Mk2s sound like a ‘proper’ hi-fi. In addition to Bluetooth connectivity for streaming you get an optical input capable of supporting hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192kHz, plus an optional battery pack for portability. If you’re pushed for space these desktop speakers are a perfect balance of impressive performance and dinky dimensions.

Read the full review: Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

17. Wilson Benesch Precision P1.0 Exceptional speakers that set the benchmark at this price SPECIFICATIONS Sensitivity: 88.5 dB/w/m | Impedance: 8ohms | Max power handling: 200W | Biwire: Yes | Dimensions: 98.5 x 19 x 34 (HXWXD) Reasons to Buy Impressive detail resolution Expressive dynamics Engineering content Build quality Reasons to Avoid Appearance splits opinion Check Amazon

If you're willing to splash some cash, Wilson Benesch will reward you with spectacular performance. The high-end British audio firm is known for advanced engineering techniques and the P1.0 don't disappoint, courtesy of a mid/bass driver driven by a powerful Neodymium motor system and an elaborate 3D-printed faceplate to reduce distortion. When fed a high quality source, these pricey standmounters deliver a balanced, dynamic sound that impresses across a wide range of musical genres.

Read the full review: Wilson Benesch Precision P1.0

