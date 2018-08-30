Trending

Best digital audio cables

By Best Buy 

Digital cables are key in various audio set-ups, and in our experience you can improve on the freebie example that came bundled with your system...

There are three common types of digital interconnect cables: coaxial, optical and USB. And with the rise of digital media, picking the appropriate cable for your system as important as it's ever been.

So if you've moved away from 'traditional' hi-fi and need a cable that can support your digital system, these make for a great fit. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Best USB cable under £50

Supra USB 2.0

Tested at £29If your system includes an external DAC, then in our opinion a decent USB cable can make a noticeable difference. This Supra cable doesn't look particularly special, but it's a fine (and affordable) performer.

Reasons to Buy

Relaxed sound makes it an easy listen

Reasons to Avoid

Cheap-looking construction
sound could be a little cleaner
Read the full Supra USB 2.0 review

Best optical cable under £50

QED Performance Graphite Optical

Tested at £40An Award-winning cable that's fantastic value for money and a significant upgrade on a free bundled wire.If you're running a CD transport into a DAC, or perhaps an older games console into a home cinema amp, we feel it brings sufficient sonic improvements to make it worthwhile.

Reasons to Buy

Accurate and competent

Reasons to Avoid

Nothing at this price
Read the full QED Performance Graphite Optical review

Best coaxial cable under £50

QED Performance Coaxial

Tested at £30Although coaxial connnections are less common than their optical counterparts, the benefits a cable upgrade can bring still apply - and this QED offering is a great option for the money.

Reasons to Buy

Twin electrical screening
clean vibrant and detailed sound

Reasons to Avoid

Nothing
Read the full QED Performance Coaxial review