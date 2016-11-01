Trending

Best Televisions 2016

Product of the year

Best 47-52in TV

Samsung UE49KS8000

“A stunning all-round performance from Samsung’s flagship flatscreen TV”

Best buys

Best 32-39in TV

Sony KDL-32WD603

“For a small TV on a budget, this is a fantastic choice”

Best 65in TV under £3000

Samsung UE65KS9000

“Another fantastic 4K HDR TV from Samsung that suggests LCD TVs aren’t going anywhere any time soon”

Best 40-46in TV

Panasonic TX-40DX600B

“This small-screen wonder offers an appealing 4K experience at an affordable price”

Best 52-60in TV £2000+

LG OLED55C6V

“LG continues its fine form with this impressive-looking, future-proofed 4K OLED TV”

Best 52-60in TV under £2000

Samsung UE55KS7000

“Remarkable picture quality at a reasonable price - what’s there not to like?”

Best 65in TV £3000+

LG OLED65E6V

“From aesthetics via sound quality to picture performance, this 4K OLED is a TV fit for kings”