Best DACs 2014

Product of the year

Up to £300

AudioQuest DragonFly v1.2

"The original DragonFly blew us away, but the v1.2 takes performance to a whole new level and at a great price!"

Best buys

£700-£1000

Chord Chordette QuteEX

"Chord has achieved some rave reviews for its latest DACs, and the QuteEX is another one to add the list."

£300-£500

Arcam irDAC

"A brilliantly talented DAC with bags of sonic appeal. None of its direct rivals get close to matching its performance."

£500-£700

Audiolab M-DAC

"The M-DAC raises the performance bar even higher, with a solid build, high-res audio support and superb sound."

£1000+

Chord Hugo

Best DAC £1000+, Awards 2016. The Hugo delivers hard-to-beat sound quality in an unbelievably small and versatile package