Announcing the winners of the 2025 Future Innovation Awards: Best of IFA!

The winners of the Future Innovation – Best of IFA Awards have been announced. They cover a range of categories, including AI, Audio, Computing, Gaming, Homes, Phones, and TV, with each of the 19 winners selected by Future PLC's leading tech and gaming websites.

This year saw a wide range of product entries ranging from laptops, health tech and outdoor tech to AI, home security and mobile accessories. The response was overwhelming, especially considering this was the Awards' inaugural year.

You can see the full list of winners below. Congratulations to them all!

Future Innovation – Best of IFA awards winners

(Image credit: TiVo)

Best TV – TiVo OS (pictured)

Best TV – Valerion VisionMaster Max

Best Health Tech – Acemate Tennis Robot

Best Outdoor Tech – Netgear Nighthawk M7 Pro WiFi 7 Mobile 5G Router

Best AI – Plaud Note Pro

Best AI – Rokid Glasses

Best AI – SwitchBot AI Hub

(Image credit: Samsung)

Best Phone/Phone Accessory – Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (pictured

Best Phone/Phone Accessory – TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra

Best Laptop – Acer Swift Air 16

Best Computing Accessory – StarTech.com 240W Multi-Device USB-C GaN Charger

Best Home Security – Baseus Security X1 Pro Outdoor Dual Camera

Best Cleaning Tech – eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2

(Image credit: Xgimi)

Best Home Security – Reolink Innovation Limited TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi

Best Home Tech – XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max (pictured)

Best Gaming Laptop – Acer Predator Helios 18P AI

Best Gaming Computer – Lenovo Legion Go 2

Best Earbuds – Artronic Designs Komutr

Best Portable Speaker – BOYA Magic

