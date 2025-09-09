Announcing the winners of the 2025 Future Innovation Awards: Best of IFA!
See the full list of 19 winners here
The winners of the Future Innovation – Best of IFA Awards have been announced. They cover a range of categories, including AI, Audio, Computing, Gaming, Homes, Phones, and TV, with each of the 19 winners selected by Future PLC's leading tech and gaming websites.
This year saw a wide range of product entries ranging from laptops, health tech and outdoor tech to AI, home security and mobile accessories. The response was overwhelming, especially considering this was the Awards' inaugural year.
You can see the full list of winners below. Congratulations to them all!
Future Innovation – Best of IFA awards winners
- Best TV – TiVo OS (pictured)
- Best TV – Valerion VisionMaster Max
- Best Health Tech – Acemate Tennis Robot
- Best Outdoor Tech – Netgear Nighthawk M7 Pro WiFi 7 Mobile 5G Router
- Best AI – Plaud Note Pro
- Best AI – Rokid Glasses
- Best AI – SwitchBot AI Hub
- Best Phone/Phone Accessory – Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (pictured
- Best Phone/Phone Accessory – TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra
- Best Laptop – Acer Swift Air 16
- Best Computing Accessory – StarTech.com 240W Multi-Device USB-C GaN Charger
- Best Home Security – Baseus Security X1 Pro Outdoor Dual Camera
- Best Cleaning Tech – eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2
- Best Home Security – Reolink Innovation Limited TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi
- Best Home Tech – XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max (pictured)
- Best Gaming Laptop – Acer Predator Helios 18P AI
- Best Gaming Computer – Lenovo Legion Go 2
- Best Earbuds – Artronic Designs Komutr
- Best Portable Speaker – BOYA Magic
MORE:
See the best TVs you can buy
And the best wireless earbuds
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London, Reading and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.