Shure’s headphones have long been the pro’s choice: musicians around the world using them for on-stage monitoring thanks to their excellent durability and detailed sound.



And while the SE115m+ is definitely a consumer model, it retains those qualities: too many headphone cables look worryingly thin, but Shure's is reassuringly thick and solid, and the enclosures and mic/control unit seem similarly durable.



The sound is detailed and they’re fast-paced and rhythmically precise, although beside some more bass-heavy rivals they can sound rather thin.



If you're not used to this type of presentation, it could come across as a little clinical and sap the music of some of its soul.



Howvever, if you value analysis and even-handed tone, the Shures are great.