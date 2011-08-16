Trending

Sennheiser PXC 360 BT review

The Sennheiser PXC 360 BT have an SRS surround mode as an added feature Tested at £260

Our Verdict

Lots of features but the sound is a bit thin. You'd be better off with the cheaper Sennheiser PXC 310 BT

For

  • AptX Bluetooth
  • noise cancelling

Against

  • SRS surround mode adds a hiss
  • thin sound

Like the PXC 310 BTs, these Sennheisers have aptX Bluetooth, noise-cancelling and built-in controls.

Unlike the 310s, they also have an SRS surround mode. Unfortunately, it adds hiss, so we’d leave it off.

The 360s, while still decent, sound a bit thin and do little else to justify the extra money over their more compact siblings.

