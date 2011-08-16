We’re told that this is the replacement for the Sennheiser Award-winning CX 300-II, and boy, are we disappointed.
The ultra-affordable price remains and a handy volume control has been added, but the sound is tonally, dynamically and rhythmically flat.
There’s nothing harsh in the delivery, but there’s nothing fun or interesting in it, either.
See all our headphone Best Buys
Follow whathifi on Twitter
Join whathifi on Facebook
Sennheiser CX 280 review
The Sennheiser CS 280s are replacements for the Award-winning CX300-II Tested at £29
Our Verdict
Very disappointing, the sound is dull and flat
For
- Affordable
- volume control
Against
- Tonally flat
We’re told that this is the replacement for the Sennheiser Award-winning CX 300-II, and boy, are we disappointed.