Yamaha's new True Sound wireless buds add ANC to the Listening Care party

Yamaha has expanded its range of wireless earbuds, and its new pair offer a trifecta of technologies. Like the TW-E5B before them, the E7B offer True Sound and Listening Care, but they also add active noise cancellation (ANC) to the mix.

If that wasn't enough, Yamaha has announced a new sports pair of wireless earbuds too.

The TW-E7B boast True Sound, which combines acoustic and digital technologies to render the music as the artist intended. Listening Care, meanwhile, balances the difficult-to-hear high and low frequencies during low-volume listening so that the original balance of the music is maintained. That means you don't have to crank up the volume in order to hear these parts, which will help preserve your hearing in the long run.

The E7B have a more advanced form of Listening Care, suitably called Listening Care – Advanced. This factors in the content volume (like the music's dynamic range and the different recording levels) and background noise to optimise the sound at any volume.

Add ANC, and you've got what's known as a triple threat.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha claims the noise cancellation is unique thanks to the firm's own algorithm. This analyses the signal received from the internal mic and the playback music signal, calculating and filtering noise components and separating the noise component leaving the music signal untouched with no EQ correction required (as it is with most ANC).

Inside is a 10mm driver, while acoustic holes on the driver housing control the air flow to maximise performance. To ensure a comfortable fit, the E7B come with five ear tip sizes, and a Listening Optimiser which analyses the shape of the inside of your ear and adjusts the sound to compensate.

So what else is there? Qualcomm Clear Voice Capture (cVc) is onboard to make calls clearer, while TrueWireless Mirroring enables independent left-right transmission for greater playback stability. You can hear sounds from your environment like station announcements using the Ambient Sound mode, and the low-latency Gaming Mode is perfect for playing games or watching videos.

The battery life is six hours from the buds, plus another 16 from the charging case.

The earbuds detect when they're removed from your ear and pause playback, resuming when they're returned. And the Headphone Control app lets you tweak the equaliser and adjust Listening Care.

The Yamaha TW-E7B will launch in July/August and cost £219 (around $275, AU$380).

Yamaha has a new sports pair of wireless earbuds too. The TW-ES5A sport the same True Sound, Ambient Sound, Qualcomm cVc and Listening Care technologies, but in a body that's rated IPX7 – that's as waterproof as they come.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

They're suitably long-lasting, too. The battery lasts nine hours from the buds themselves, plus another 25 hours from the carry case, making a total battery life of 34 hours.

They too will be available in July/August, and will cost £149 (about $190, AU$260).

