To cater for demand for wireless set-ups, British loudspeaker firm Wharfedale has now announced the launch of its new DS-1 desktop active speaker system – complete with aptX Bluetooth to allow you to stream your music from a range of compatible devices.

The DS-1's active design means you won't need any external amplification, with the 19cm-tall cabinet home to a high-performance DSP-based digital amplifier matched to the drivers and its maximum output of 14W offering "room-filling" power.

A 10cm bass driver and a 20mm tweeter can be found under the cabinet, with the speaker offering a frequency response of 55Hz to 20kHz. It also has a 3.5mm input jack too, in case you still want the option of a wired connection to the DS-1.

Wharfedale says that pairing a Bluetooth-enabled device is a "simple process", and even easier if you have an NFC-capable device. If the device is placed within a few centimetres or gently touched against the DS-1, a connection will be formed.

The new DS-1 is now available at a suggested retail price of £150.

