Wharfedale will introduce its new £150 Vista 100 soundbar in the UK at the Bristol Sound and Vision Show later this month. It was first shown at CES in January, where it picked up an Innovations Award.

It's equipped with Bluetooth for wireless audio streaming, and uses Sonic Emotion Absolute 3D technology to help deliver "crisp, dynamic and spatial sound". The built-in amplifier delivers a claimed 60W, powering six neodymium drivers.

According to Wharfedale the performance is powerful enough not to require a separate subwoofer, and the use of Absolute 3D tech provides a wide sweet spot for optimum sound quality wherever you sit in the room.

Connections include one coaxial and one optical digital input, plus one pair of RCA phono sockets and a single 3.5mm jack. The Wharfedale Vista 100 weighs 3.3kg, and measures 81 x 11 x 9.8cm.

Also new from Wharfedale are the DS-1 active desktop Bluetooth speakers. Using aptX Bluetooth 4.0 technology, the two-way speakers sport one-touch NFC connection to help you get streaming music in an instant, draw 35 watts of power and stand 19cm tall.

Due out later this year, the Wharfedale DS-1 speakers will cost £149.

by Andy Clough

