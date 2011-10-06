Western Digital has teamed up with Spotify to add the popular music streaming service to its latest wireless streaming media players.

The newest versions of the WD TV Live and WD TV Live Hub streamers incorporate Spotify so Premium subscribers can create and manage Spotify playlists, share songs with Spotify friends and see and subscribe to friends' Spotify playlists.

Both models connect to the internet wirelessly or via ethernet, have HDMI, USB, optical digital and composite video connections, and support Full HD 1080p video. The Live Hub also has a 1TB hard drive.

They also support a wide range of file formats for streaming content from any connected USB drive, digital camera or camcorder, network attached storage (NAS) device or PC/Mac.

Depending on the country in which it is used, WD TV Live delivers content from Netflix, Hulu Plus, Blockbuster, CinemaNow, YouTube and Facebook.

The Spotify service is available in the UK, USA, Sweden, Finland, Norway, France, the Netherlands and Spain.

The WD TV Live streamer is on sale in the UK for £90.

