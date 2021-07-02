Welcome to Home Cinema Week on What Hi-Fi?

The only trouble with weekends is that they have to come to an end. Fortunately, we’ve got something pretty special lined up for you next week. It’s Home Cinema Week on What Hi-Fi? and it starts with a bang on Monday 5th July and runs all the way to Sunday 11th.

That’s seven days packed full of the finest AV-centric content around. We're going to help you squeeze even more performance from your current home cinema (or home theatre for our friends in the US) set-up and perhaps even suggest an upgrade or two.

So, what fun do we have lined up for you? Reviews. Lots of reviews.

We'll be kicking things off with Sony's very latest native 4K projector, blowing your socks off with a seriously big surround package from Dynaudio and cranking up the dial on a very high-specced JBL AV receiver – and that's just a handful of highlights that we've got lined up.

You can also expect ultra-short-throw projectors, Dolby Atmos headphones made for TV viewing and a seriously impressive 8K TV too.

And there's more! We'll get technical with codecs and cables; share tonnes of our favourite films, scenes and discs to push your kit to its limit; go deep inside one of the very best soundbars we've ever seen and show you how to get the best performance possible out of your AVR.

Plus we've got plenty of suggestions of easy ways to upgrade your system no matter your budget, and if you've nothing left to try then how about some inspiration with a look at some of the cleverest home cinema custom installs we've ever seen?

All of that and more will be making its way onto Whathifi.com from Monday. This is your one and only trailer for What Hi-Fi?'s Home Cinema Week, so grab your popcorn and nip to the loo, the main feature is about to begin...

