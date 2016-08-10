Apple could be trying its hand at TV once again, but instead of making its own TV models and programmes, it will create a digital TV guide for the Apple TV and iOS devices.

That’s according to a report from Recode, which says Apple is currently in talks with TV programmers and video companies. The proposed TV guide would allow you to search for shows across all the apps and services accessible through Apple TV, including Netflix, iTunes, HBO and ESPN.

The news coincides with the launch of a new Apple TV remote app for iOS. The app has a large trackpad area for navigating content and buttons for play, pause, back and menu. You can also speak Siri commands into your iPhone by holding down the mic button. You'll still need to do the volume using the physical remote, however.

Audio Sanctuary opens its doors

Audio Sanctuary has opened, claiming to be the largest retailer of high-end headphones in the South of England, with the widest range of demonstrable headphones.

If your current headphones are in need of repair, Audio Sanctuary can also source parts for many big name brands including Audeze, B&W, Beyerdynamic and Shure.

The store comes from the people behind Custom Cable, the brand which launched the Headroom Show at Metropolis in January and is also behind the Indulgence Show in October.

Audio Sanctuary’s new store is located in New Malden and shares the building with AV retailer Unilet Sound and Vision, which stocks flagship products including KEF Blades, the Chord Dave, ChordMusic cables and PMC Twenty and Twenty5 models as well as the Fact range.

Bravo electrostatic headphones

Electrostatic products aren't something we review too often here at What Hi-Fi?, with the last product we tested being a pair of Quad ESL-2812 speakers, but we're invariably impressed by the sound quality when we do. Sharkk seems to agree, and has created the Bravo electrostatic headphones.

The Sharkk Bravo headphones have been designed to be as affordable as possible but still offer all the sonic benefits of electrostatics. They feature a lightweight design and 50mm ear cups which claim to improve bass as well as noise isolation.

They're currently seeking funding on Indiegogo, where they've already surpassed their $50,000 goal with nine days left to go. You can pre-order a pair from $199.

Teufel in-ear headphones

German manufacturer Teufel has introduced a new pair of in-ear headphones called the Move Pro. They claim to deliver a balanced sound with a clean mid-range and deep, punchy bass and come supplied with three pairs of ear tips to help you find the perfect fit, and a durable fabric cable with synthetic coating.

The Move Pro in-ears are available now for £100.

ELWN Fit "perfect fitting" headphones

The Kickstarter campaign for the ELWN headphones has been fully funded and is set to end on 11th August. The headphones claim two USPs: the perfect fit and an "endless" battery life.

Firstly, there are 180 fit combinations thanks to a huge range of eartips, earfins and over-ear hooks. Secondly, the "Infinity Band" charges the headphones as you're using them, giving you a maximum of nine and a half hours of battery life before they'll run out of juice.

Find out more on the ELWN Kickstarter page.

