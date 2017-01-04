If you like the idea of a high-end turntable but can't quite bring yourself to empty your life's savings, take a look at the VPI Avenger Plus.

It boasts the same rim drive technology found in the firm's $48,000 Titan turntable, but at just $15,000 (£12,235) - less than a third of the price of its stablemate - it is a lot more affordable.

The Avenger Plus has a JMW 12-3DR tonearm with Nordost Reference wire and periphery ring clamp. The rim drive mechanism is driven by the analogue drive system, giving it a very accurate motor speed and fine speed adjustments.

It promises a wow and flutter of less than 0.1 per cent, and speed accuracy of less than 0.3 per cent. Silly names, but it means next to no disturbing of your vinyl for maximum sound quality.

VPI hasn't scrimped on the build quality, either. The Avenger Plus is made from two layers of acrylic with a layer of aluminium in between. The damping between layers is locked in by three isolation steel corner posts and the massive bearing assembly. It holds up to three tonearms, and you can level the turntable using the adjustable corner posts.

As yet, there's no word on a release date. We're hoping to hear more as CES progresses.

