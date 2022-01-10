Viewsonic unveils two new smart LED projectors

Viewsonic has announced not one, but two new home cinema projectors featuring LED technology.

The X1 and X2 Smart LED Projectors output video in 1080p resolution and feature built-in Harman Kardon speakers. The X1 comes with a 1.3x optical zoom and a standard throw lens, while the X2 sports a 1.2x optical zoom and a short-throw lens.

The X2 has your TV in its sights. It can produce an image of up to 100-inches at 3100 lumens from only 1.53m away – bright enough to offer a decent image even in moderate room lighting.

Both models are 'smart' through built-in 5GHz wi-fi and apps. Users can even control the X1 and X2 from a smartphone via the firm's vCastSender app. There's also Bluetooth, so you can listen through Bluetooth headphones or stream audio to the Harman Kardon speakers.

Set-up should be reasonably straightforward as both devices feature auto keystone and 4-corner adjustment functions for perfectly shaped images. As for wired source connections, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB Type-C socket.

Last but not least, Viewsonic reckons its LED technology provides up to 30,000 hours of use. In theory, by the time the bulb goes bang, you'll be eyeing up a new holographic TV anyway.

Fancy scaling up your home entertainment without breaking the bank? The Viewsonic X1 and X2 could be just the ticket. They're due out in April 2022, priced at $999 (around £800 / AU$1400) and $1199 (around £900 / AU$1700) respectively.

After something portable? Anker has just unveiled the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector.

