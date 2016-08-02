When it comes to solid recommendations, it's pretty hard to argue with anyone who buys a second version of the same product for another room. Having bought the Ruark Audio R1 Mk3 for their studio, that looks to be the plan for What Hi-Fi? reader, Blue Gazelle. So we'd take note of their recommendation. (There's also our own five-star verdict, of course.)

Looking for a cheap, portable radio for a studio, this Ruark may not have immediately appeared to fit the bill - it's not particularly cheap, and you need to pay extra to make it portable - but the stylish design, ease of use and excellent sound have clearly won this reader over.

As the review reads, "This radio has a sound far beyond its size might suggest. It is built very well, has a lovely wood finish and you don't need a degree in computing to use it!" Can't say fairer than that.

Awarding the full five stars, there's still space for a little room for improvement, though: "If you have good DAB reception you won't be disappointed but I feel the price is too high. If you just want occasional radio in the background while you are cooking or feeding the kids, you might consider something cheaper. But if you love your radio and listen a lot (I do while in my studio) you won't feel short-changed - it sounds terrific."

Clearly good enough to buy another one... "Not cheap, but worth the money. I like it so much I might buy another for the bedroom! Recommended."

MORE: Ruark Audio R1 Mk3 review

