Urbanista Seoul wireless earbuds offer low-latency mode for gaming

True wireless earbuds come in all shapes and sizes but it's not often we get a pair with a unique selling point. The Urbanista Seoul manage to deliver one thanks to a low-latency mode.

Switch them on and the Urbanista Seoul will bring latency right down, matching sounds to lip movements and on-screen action as closely as possible – ideal for watching movies or playing games.

We've seen low-latency headphones before, like Razer's recent Opus X over-ear pair. But to see the feature as an option in a true wireless pair is very unusual.

Most wireless earbuds are low latency by default, because they use Qualcomm's aptX HD Bluetooth codec which brings latency down. However, this only works if both earbuds and the source device (usually a phone) support the codec, which Apple devices do not. So you could use the Urbanista Seoul for low-latency gaming across devices without worrying about variable performance.

Low-latency aside, the Urbanista Seoul give you active noise cancellation (ANC), with eight hours of battery on a single charge, plus another 32 from the carry case. They support wireless charging, are IPX4-rated for splash resistance, boast Bluetooth 5.2 and support both Google Assistant and Apple's Siri voice assistants (but no Amazon Alexa).

They come in four colours (black, blue, purple and white) and cost £89.90 ($89.90).

(Image credit: Urbanista)

Urbanista has also announced a new pair of cheap true wireless earbuds – the Urbanista Lisbon.

Costing just £49.90 ($49.90), they're the firm's most affordable true wireless pair ever, and offer nine hours of battery life (plus another 18 from the case), Bluetooth 5.2, and the same ANC, USB-C charging and voice assistant support of their more expensive stablemates (no wireless charging though). They're available in five colours: pastel red, beige, pink, green and black.

Both pairs are available to pre-order now, with shipping due in four to five weeks.

MORE:

Check out the best cheap wireless earbuds

These are the best wireless earbuds deals

Go in peace: best noise-cancelling earbuds