If you're planning to do your Christmas shopping this week, consider one of these ten terrific Blu-ray disc bargains to keep you entertained over the festive season:

1) Selected Blu-rays from £6.99 (Play.com)

2) Band of Brothers box set £15.99 (Amazon)

3) Lord of the Rings Trilogy box set £16.85 (Zavvi)

4) Harry Potter Collection Years 1-6 £17.99 (Amazon)

5) Wallace & Gromit Complete Collection £9.99 (Play.com)

6) Tesco Blu-ray starter pack £29.99 (Wanted, Gladiator, Fast and Furious 4, The Mummy 3, The Bourne Ultimatum)

7) Kick-Ass £9.95 (thehut.com)

8) Star Trek: Films 1-10 remastered box set £59.95 (Zavvi)

9) Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series £96.43 (Blockbuster)

10) Two Blu-rays for £18 (Zavvi)

There are even more Blu-ray and DVD deals in Amazon's January sale, on now.

