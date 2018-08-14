Following the unedifying to-ing and fro-ing of UKTV channels on its service, Virgin Media has some much happier news to report: it's now possible to download Virgin Media TV shows to mobile devices for offline viewing.

The comapny's Virgin TV Go app (for iOS and Android) has been updated, so now over 2000 on-demand or catch-up episodes are available for download (depending on the specific Virgin Media TV bundle you subscribe to).

Once downloaded, you've 48 hours to watch the content before it disappears from the app.

The announcement is a fine way to draw a line under the UKTV snafu, which took some of the gloss off Virgin's deal to offer BT's 4K UHD sport channel to its customers.

