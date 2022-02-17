The 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV will cost £1399 in the UK – the same as the 48-inch model

The launch price of LG's first-ever 42-inch C2 OLED TV has been leaked and, rather surprisingly, it's the same as that of the larger, 48-inch C2 OLED.

The pre-order pricing for both models, first reported by HDTVTest, was revealed on the product listing pages of the John Lewis website and is £1399 (around $1906, AU$2642). The only difference is that the 42-inch comes with LG TONE Free HBS-FN4 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones included, worth around £40 ($72, AU$126) if bought separately.

The unusual cost equivalence could be due to the C2 being the first model LG has made with a 42-inch OLED panel. There's likely to be limited stock available initially, and the price could potentially come down in the future.

When LG first launched a 48-inch OLED in 2020 (the LG OLED48CX), it was priced at £1499 ($1500, approx AU$2800), which was expensive for a sub-50in TV. However, after experiencing huge demand driven by gamers and the pandemic home-entertainment boom, the company has since upped its screen production nearly fivefold from 220,000 to one million in 2021.

A report last year in Chosun said that sub-55-inch OLEDs have become so popular in the gaming market that some retailers will frequently discount the 55-inch version of a model to below that of the 48-inch screen. In that context, the parity in pricing between the 42-inch and 48-inch C2 OLEDs isn't quite as surprising.

The C-class range often delivers some of LG's best value OLEDs with flagship panel and picture processing, but without the sound, niche design and high price point of the more premium ranges. The C2 series has been upgraded to OLED Evo this year, but buyers should note that LG has stated that the 42-inch and 48-inch versions will not go as bright as their larger siblings.

It doesn't appear as though users will have to wait long before they can get their hands on the new petite screens. The John Lewis website lists the 48-inch C2 model as having a wait time of three weeks, while the 42-inch is expected in 5 weeks.

