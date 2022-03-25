The Ikea Vappeby is a lamp and Bluetooth speaker with Spotify Tap

Ikea has a new Bluetooth speaker-cum-lamp. While Vappeby doesn't continue the link-up with multi-room experts Sonos, it does have some smart skills of its own, namely Spotify Tap.

This is the technology that lets you start or carry on listening just by tapping a button, rather than opening the app on your phone, selecting a playlist, and going through all that rigamarole.

Spotify Tap has mainly featured on headphones so far, like the Sony LinkBuds, Jabra Elite 4 Active, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. In fact, Ikea's Vappeby is the only speaker featured on the Devices section of the Spotify Tap website.

Like some previous Ikea Bluetooth speakers, it also works as a lamp. It's rated IP65, meaning it's rainproof, so it's suitable for use outdoors. Press a button on the device to start streaming with Spotify Tap. Don't like what's playing? Press the button again and another recommended song will start up.

The rechargeable battery is good for between 11 and 13 hours of playing time with volume at 50 per cent. And it has a carry handle for lugging it around the house and into the garden.

The Ikea Vappeby costs $64.99 (about £50, AU$90). It's US-only for now.

