Jabra Elite 4 Active true wireless earbuds want you to 'feel the burn'

Want to get fit in 2022? You're in luck. Danish audio brand Jabra has just announced a new pair of sporty wireless earbuds at CES 2022.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active are priced at £120 / $120 / AU$179, which sounds very reasonable given the presence of active noise cancelling (ANC), built-in Amazon Alexa and IP57 waterproofing.

The workout-friendly buds also work with Spotify Tap, which lets you play your favourite energy-boosting tune with a single tap. There's also Google Fast Pair, which should make it a doddle to connect to Android devices.

Jabra's transparency mode, HearThrough, allows you to hear your surroundings when, say, crossing a busy road, and four microphones assist with calls and reduce wind noise.

Battery life is a claimed 7 hours plus another three full charges from the case. A quick 10 minute charge gives you an hour of playback. There are no touch controls – only physical buttons.

We've yet to pop a pair in our ears but support for Bluetooth aptX and AAC suggests decent sound quality.

Tempted? The Jabra Elite 4 Active are available now from Jabra.com and Jabra.co.uk.

Jabra has a growing range of wireless earbuds. The Elite 4 Active slot in just below the pricier the Elite 7 Active (£170 / $170 / AU$279). The extra spend gets you Jabra's ShakeGrip coating and multipoint Bluetooth pairing.

On a tighter budget? The company's budget Elite 3 buds are are just £80 / $80 / AU$119. There's no noise cancellation, but there is noise isolation with the same HearThrough awareness as the other pairs.

