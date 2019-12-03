The best Cyber Monday 2019 UK deals still available

It turns out some retailers are offering a Cyber Week of deals, building on Black Friday and Cyber Monday with yet more sales and savings.
So there are still plenty of Cyber Monday UK deals worth checking out. And we've done the hard work, trawling the Cyber Monday sales to find the biggest and best bargains worth your money.
This year has seen plenty of genuinely great deals across the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday, from headphones to TVs, soundbars to wireless speakers - and even some tempting home cinema and hi-fi deals.
Cyber Monday quick links
Our highlights? A big 34% saving on the Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds and a significant Sonos Play:1 deal at Currys.
On this page we're still picking out the best Cyber Monday deals as soon as we see them. And as the week goes on, we'd imagine they may not be around for long...
Cyber Monday deals from around the web
- Amazon.co.uk - new Amazon Cyber Monday deals every day
- Adidas.co.uk: - save up to 50% with Cyber week deals
- AO.com: - Cyber Monday deals are live now
- Argos.co.uk: - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas
- Boots.co.uk: - up to half price on selected items
- Carphone Warehouse: - Cyber Monday phone deals
- Currys.co.uk: - Cyber Monday: Black Tag sale continues
- Debenhams: - early Cyber Monday deals now live
- DNA Fit: - up to 40% off DNA test kits
- Dwell: - up to 50% off home products
- Google Store: - save £70 on Pixel phones
- Halfords: - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more
- Juno: - 10% off real new albums
- John Lewis: - John Lewis deals continue with Cyber Monday
- Lovehoney.co.uk: - up to 50% off sex toys and more
- Marks & Spencer: good multi-buy deals on right now
- Mobiles.co.uk: cheapest mobile phone deals
- Nike.co.uk: - up to 30% off full price items
- PureScooters.co.uk: - up to £500 off electric scooters
- Richer Sounds: - amazing deals, available now
- Sevenoaks: - great deals, and matches competitor prices
- Simba Sleep: save up to 40% on mattresses for Cyber Monday
- Sky: - 50% off with Sky TV Cyber Monday deals
- Three.co.uk: - best ever SIM only deals
- Very.co.uk: - big savings on tech and more
Best Cyber Monday deals
The very best Cyber Monday deals
Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds
£230 £196 at Amazon
A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. View Deal
Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB
£199 £189 at BT Shop
The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer with this Cyber Monday deal, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones
£330 £229 at Amazon
Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save on the black and silver versions.View Deal
Apple HomePod smart speaker
£319 £229 at John Lewis
Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £100 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal
Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K Smart TV
£549 £394 at Amazon
Save £190 on this bargain 2019 Samsung 4K HDR TV, which has built-in access to a superb range of apps and decent support for HDR technologies. View Deal
Q Acoustics 3020i speakers
£249 £189
The five-star rated Q Acoustics 3020i speakers are also on offer, down to £199 from £249. "Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis", is how we described them. View Deal
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 wireless earbuds
£150 £99.95
These five-star wireless buds blew us away with their rich, detailed sound. What's more, they're now even cheaper than the Apple AirPods 2 and can be yours for just £100.View Deal
Sony NW-A45
£180 £139 at Amazon
With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-spec-ed portable hi-res music player.View Deal
Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen
£49 £29 at Currys
You can save £20 on the 2nd Generation Google Nest Mini, which gives you Google Assistant and your Nest devices, and promises bigger and better sound. It's in the Currys Black Tag event, but also on sale at the likes of Argos and John Lewis.View Deal
Naim Mu-so wireless speaker
£895 £695 at John Lewis
The Naim Mu-so is simply one of the best wireless audio products we've tested in the past five years. Amazing sound and for £695, it's an absolute bargain.View Deal
Sony WF-1000X true wireless
£179 £119 at Currys
If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £50 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal
B&W P5 Wireless headphones
£229 £129 at Sevenoaks
What’s not to like about the B&W P5 Wireless? Not much, from what we can see and hear. The company's first wireless headphones have been around a while now but if you're not concerned about noise-cancelling or the latest features, they remain a great deal.View Deal
Denon AVR-X2600H AV receiver
£599 £449 at Sevenoaks
Another year, another superb mid-range Denon AV receiver, and now you can save £100 on this excellent home cinema amplifier. (And you can also save on the AVR-X3600H).View Deal
Sonos Play:1
£170 £129 at Currys
If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Cyber Monday Sonos deal.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
£299 £229 at Exceptional AV
These headphones have been reduced across the board but while they're £249 on Amazon and a few other retailers, we've spotted them for £236 at this specialist, trusted retailer.View Deal
Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020
£429 £399 at Argos
The 55-inch RU7020 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal
Logitech Harmony remote
£299.99 £158 at Amazon
Remember universal remote controls? Logitech remembers. And in fact turns out some rather nifty remotes for controlling multiple devices with one button press. A 61% saving makes this Amazon Cyber Monday deal very tempting.View Deal
4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited
£39.96 £0.99 at Amazon
If you're a new customer to Amazon, this is a massive near-£39 saving indeed. For Prime members, you're still saving on what would otherwise be a £7.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. View Deal
AKG N40 in-ear headphones
£299 £199 at Richer Sounds
An Award-winning pair of in-ear headphones, this time from AKG. Excellently put together, they deliver a comfortable fit and superb sound - and you can save £150.View Deal
Sony UBP-X800 Blu-ray player
£400 £199
Any Sony product reduced by 50% makes us sit up and pay attention. But this is a stone cold, five star product, with a £200 saving. Whatever Amazon calls it (Black Friday or it's sibling Cyber Monday) we call it a top deal. View Deal
Cyrus soundKey DAC
£100 £49 at Richer Sounds
The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal
Q Acoustics M2 soundbase
£299 £149 at Amazon
Q Acoustics can now add ‘soundbase’ to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now almost half price is unbelievable value.View Deal
Denon DM41 micro system
£279 £189 at Sevenoaks
This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. Just add speakers.View Deal
Roberts Stream 94i radio
£200 £158 at Amazon
This multi-talented radio brings DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and its built-in Bluetooth makes it ideal for use as a general wireless speaker. Most important, though, is its Award-winning sound. View Deal
Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar
£350 £249 at Sevenoaks
You can now save £100 on this five-star soundbar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed, balanced sound. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal
Denon AVR-X3600H AV amplifier
£999 £799 at Sevenoaks
Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of 180W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal
Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase
£699 £409 at Amazon
It's not often there's a discount on Sonos kit, so grab it while you can. The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal
Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV
£1699 £799 at John Lewis
X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has dropped yet again lately, so you can currently get a huge £900 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED TV
£2299 £1099 Richer Sounds
We gave Panasonic's 55-inch FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so it really is a bargain with this huge discount. Do consider the LG C9 first, though, as at this point it's not much more expensive.View Deal
LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for
£2499 £1299 at Amazon
Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal
TV deals
The best Cyber Monday TV deals
Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K Smart TV
£549 £394 at Amazon
Save £190 on this bargain 2019 Samsung 4K HDR TV, which has built-in access to a superb range of apps and decent support for HDR technologies. View Deal
Panasonic TX-50GX800B 50-inch 4K TV
£899 £579 at Amazon
The first TV we tested with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on board, the GX800 is a great buy, particularly as it's already dropped in price a fair bit.View Deal
Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020
£429 £399 at Argos
The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal
Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV
£1699 £799 at John Lewis
X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has dropped yet again lately, so you can currently get a huge £800 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED TV
£2299 £1099 Richer Sounds
We gave Panasonic's 55-inch FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so it really is a bargain with this huge discount. Do consider the LG C9 first, though, as at this point it's not much more expensive.View Deal
LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for
£2499 £1299 at Amazon
Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal
Headphone deals
The best Cyber Monday headphone deals
Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds
£230 £196 at Amazon
A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality.
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones
£330 £229 at Amazon
Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save on the black and silver versions.View Deal
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 wireless earbuds
£150 £99.95
These five-star wireless buds blew us away with their rich, detailed sound. What's more, they're now even cheaper than the Apple AirPods 2 and can be yours for just £100.View Deal
Sony WF-1000X true wireless
£179 £119 at Currys
If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £50 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal
B&O BeoPlay E8 wireless headphones
£275 £139.95 at Amazon
There's plenty of tech in these true wireless buds, including Bluetooth 4.2 and touch controls for controlling playback and answering calls. You get four hours of battery life as standard, plus an additional eight from the charging case.View Deal
B&W P5 Wireless headphones
£229 £129 at Sevenoaks
What’s not to like about the B&W P5 Wireless? Not much, from what we can see and hear. The company's first wireless headphones have been around a while now but if you're not concerned about noise-cancelling or the latest features, they remain a great deal.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
£299 £229 at Exceptional AV
These headphones have been reduced across the board but while they're £249 on Amazon and a few other retailers, we've spotted them for £239 at this specialist, trusted retailer.View Deal
AKG N40 in-ear headphones
£299 £199 at Richer Sounds
An Award-winning pair of in-ear headphones, this time from AKG. Excellently put together, they deliver a comfortable fit and superb sound - and you can save £150.View Deal
Hi-Fi deals
The best Cyber Monday hi-fi deals
AudioQuest DragonFly Black DAC
£89 £69 at Sevenoaks
One of our favourite portable DACs, the AudioQuest DragonFly Black, is currently available for only £69 – and it might just be one of the best-value system upgrades you'll ever make.View Deal
Marantz Melody X system
£649 £469 at Sevenoaks
A well conceived and generously specified micro system that now comes with a tidy saving.View Deal
NAD C 538 CD player
£249 £199 at Sevenoaks
A likeable all-rounder which could be a great shout for those looking to build a new budget hi-fi system. It delivers a nicely balanced sound and a convincing soundstage. Now with £50 off.View Deal
Sony PS-HX500
£499 £249 at Sevenoaks
If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available with a solid saving at Sevenoaks.View Deal
NAD D 3020 V2 amplifier
£399 £299 at Sevenoaks
A tidy saving on the brilliant, five-star NAD streaming box - just add speakers and a source.View Deal
Sony NW-A45
£180 £149 at Amazon
With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-spec-ed portable hi-res music player.View Deal
Arcam SA20 amplifier
£999 £799 at Sevenoaks
We're fans of the SA10 and this step-up Arcam amplifier has an enticing £200 price cut in the Sevenoaks sales.View Deal
Cyrus soundKey DAC
£100 £49 at Richer Sounds
The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal
Denon DM41 micro system
£279 £189 at Sevenoaks
This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. Just add speakers.View Deal
Marantz CD6006 UK Edition
£449 £279 at Sevenoaks
The finest player anywhere near the £500 mark? We think so. And you can save £170 in the Sevenoaks Cyber Monday sale.View Deal
Cyrus One HD amplifier
£999 £799 at Sevenoaks
A tidy, just-add-speakers system - more than an amplifier, in truth - that delivers an open, detailed sound and loads of features. You can save £200.View Deal
Speaker deals
The best Cyber Monday speaker deals
Q Acoustics 3020i speakers
£249 £189
The five-star rated Q Acoustics 3020i speakers are also on offer, down to £199 from £249. "Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis", is how we described them.
Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen
£49 £29 at Currys
You can save £20 on the 2nd Generation Google Nest Mini, which gives you Google Assistant and your Nest devices, and promises bigger and better sound. It's in the Currys Black Tag event, but also on sale at the likes of Argos and John Lewis.
KEF EGG desktop speakers for
£350 £199 at Sevenoaks
These iconic desktop speakers won What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2015 and 2016, and their controlled, precise sonic performance hasn't aged a bit. What has changed is the price – you can now save £150!View Deal
Focal Aria 906 bookshelf speakers
£899 £749 at Sevenoaks
Save £150 on these five-star Focal speakers, which deliver a big, mature sound with impressive power.View Deal
Sonos Play:1
£170 £129 at Currys
If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this deal.View Deal
Home cinema deals
The best Cyber Monday home cinema deals
Denon AVR-X2600H AV receiver
£599 £449
Another year, another superb mid-range Denon AV receiver, and now you can save £100 on this excellent home cinema amplifier. View Deal
Denon AVR-X3600H AV amplifier
£999 £799 at Sevenoaks
Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of 180W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal
Q Acoustics M2 soundbase
£299 £149 at Amazon
Q Acoustics can now add ‘soundbase’ to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now almost half price is unbelievable value.View Deal
Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar
£350 £249 at Sevenoaks
You can now save £100 on this five-star soundbar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal
Sony UBP-X800 Blu-ray player
£400 £199
Any Sony product reduced by 50% makes us sit up and pay attention. But this is a stone cold, five star product, with a £200 saving. Whatever Amazon calls it (Black Friday or it's sibling Cyber Monday) we call it a top deal. View Deal
Denon AVR-X2500H 7.2ch AVR
£549 £349 Peter Tyson
Denon's entry-level amp sounds fantastic for the money. You won't be short of features either, with eight HDMI inputs, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and streaming from Spotify, Tidal, and more.View Deal
Arcam FMJ AVR850 (recertified)
£4499 £2499 at Sevenoaks
This one has been 'manufacturer recertified' but Sevenoaks suggests it will be in 'immaculate as new condition'. And that makes a £2000 saving pretty hard to ignore. There's support for Dolby Atmos, seven HDMI inputs, and that trademark Arcam sound.View Deal
Denon AVR-X4500H AV receiver
£1499 £999 at Sevenoaks
The AVR-X4500H boasts 125W of amplification (into 8ohms with two channels driven) across each of its nine channels, giving you native access to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X speaker. View Deal
Sonos deals
The best Cyber Monday Sonos deals
Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase
£699 £409 at Amazon
The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup. It's now down to just £409 for Cyber Monday.View Deal
Sonos Move
£399 £358 at Richer Sounds
The newest Sonos speaker is also the first Sonos speaker to be portable and offer Bluetooth streaming. The Sonos Move is now widely available for a £30 saving as part of the Sonos deals.View Deal
Sonos One
£199 £169 at Amazon
Essentially the Sonos Play:1 with added voice control, this smart speaker gives you awesome sound without breaking the bank. A pair of class D amplifiers provide room-filling sound.View Deal
Sonos One SL
£179 £158 at Amazon
The One SL is the same as the One, just without the voice control smarts. But if you're looking for a smart speaker that ties into the Sonos ecosystem and doesn't cost a bomb, you've found it. Now reduced even further ahead of Cyber Monday.View Deal
Sonos Play:1
£170 £129 at Currys
If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this weekend deal.View Deal
Sonos Play:5 speaker
£499 £424 at Amazon
The Play:5 is a bit of a beast, capable of impressively loud - and good-quality - sound from a large wireless speaker. All the Sonos multi-room features are here of course and you can save £60 right now.View Deal
Sonos Beam TV speaker
£399 £349 at Sevenoaks
The Beam is a mini-soundbar, and much smaller than Sonos' Playbar and Playbase, and offers great sound for the price and size as well as an HDMI connection for your TV. Any discount on the Sonos Beam is rare so this £70 saving is not to be sniffed at.View Deal
Apple deals
The best Cyber Monday Apple deals
Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB
£199 £189 at BT Shop
The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer with this Cyber Monday deal, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.View Deal
Apple HomePod smart speaker
£319 £229 at John Lewis
Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £100 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal
Apple AirPods with wireless charging
£199 £168 at Currys
Fancy the wireless charging AirPods? This £31 saving is available in the Currys Black Tag sale.View Deal
iPhone 11 | 128GB | black | SIM free | £719
This is one of the best iPhone 11 SIM free deals we've seen online, well, ever, having gone live on Black Friday but still live now as we head into Cyber Monday. The iPhone 11 handset costs just £719 for the 128GB model, which is a bit of a steal.View Deal
iPhone 11 64GB | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £40/month | FREE upfront cost | 24-month Three contract
A huge amount of data, low monthly cost and no upfront cost whatsoever makes this iPhone 11 deal pretty great. It's a £960 total cost over the contract.View Deal
How long will Cyber Monday last?
Well, Black Friday is of course strictly 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers.
For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.
The Cyber Monday deals inevitably stretch out into the rest of the week ('Tech Tuesday', anyone?). We wouldn't put it past retailers like Amazon to run a week of deals each for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.