The best Cyber Monday 2019 UK deals still available

It turns out some retailers are offering a Cyber Week of deals, building on Black Friday and Cyber Monday with yet more sales and savings.

So there are still plenty of Cyber Monday UK deals worth checking out. And we've done the hard work, trawling the Cyber Monday sales to find the biggest and best bargains worth your money.

This year has seen plenty of genuinely great deals across the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday, from headphones to TVs, soundbars to wireless speakers - and even some tempting home cinema and hi-fi deals.

Our highlights? A big 34% saving on the Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds and a significant Sonos Play:1 deal at Currys.

On this page we're still picking out the best Cyber Monday deals as soon as we see them. And as the week goes on, we'd imagine they may not be around for long...

Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Best Cyber Monday deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £229 at Amazon

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save on the black and silver versions.View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker £319 £229 at John Lewis

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £100 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers £249 £189

The five-star rated Q Acoustics 3020i speakers are also on offer, down to £199 from £249. "Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis", is how we described them. View Deal

Sony NW-A45 £180 £139 at Amazon

With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-spec-ed portable hi-res music player.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X true wireless £179 £119 at Currys

If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £50 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal

B&W P5 Wireless headphones £229 £129 at Sevenoaks

What’s not to like about the B&W P5 Wireless? Not much, from what we can see and hear. The company's first wireless headphones have been around a while now but if you're not concerned about noise-cancelling or the latest features, they remain a great deal.View Deal

Sonos Play:1 £170 £129 at Currys

If you thought time would have aged the Play:1, think again. It remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Cyber Monday Sonos deal.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £299 £229 at Exceptional AV

These headphones have been reduced across the board but while they're £249 on Amazon and a few other retailers, we've spotted them for £236 at this specialist, trusted retailer.View Deal

Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020 £429 £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU7020 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal

Logitech Harmony remote £299.99 £158 at Amazon

Remember universal remote controls? Logitech remembers. And in fact turns out some rather nifty remotes for controlling multiple devices with one button press. A 61% saving makes this Amazon Cyber Monday deal very tempting.View Deal

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited £39.96 £0.99 at Amazon

If you're a new customer to Amazon, this is a massive near-£39 saving indeed. For Prime members, you're still saving on what would otherwise be a £7.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 Blu-ray player £400 £199

Any Sony product reduced by 50% makes us sit up and pay attention. But this is a stone cold, five star product, with a £200 saving. Whatever Amazon calls it (Black Friday or it's sibling Cyber Monday) we call it a top deal. View Deal

Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £49 at Richer Sounds

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase £299 £149 at Amazon

Q Acoustics can now add ‘soundbase’ to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now almost half price is unbelievable value.View Deal

Denon DM41 micro system £279 £189 at Sevenoaks

This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. Just add speakers.View Deal

Roberts Stream 94i radio £200 £158 at Amazon

This multi-talented radio brings DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and its built-in Bluetooth makes it ideal for use as a general wireless speaker. Most important, though, is its Award-winning sound. View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249 at Sevenoaks

You can now save £100 on this five-star soundbar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed, balanced sound. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Denon AVR-X3600H AV amplifier £999 £799 at Sevenoaks

Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of 180W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase £699 £409 at Amazon

It's not often there's a discount on Sonos kit, so grab it while you can. The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal

Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV £1699 £799 at John Lewis

X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has dropped yet again lately, so you can currently get a huge £900 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED TV £2299 £1099 Richer Sounds

We gave Panasonic's 55-inch FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so it really is a bargain with this huge discount. Do consider the LG C9 first, though, as at this point it's not much more expensive.View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for £2499 £1299 at Amazon

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal

TV deals

Headphone deals

Hi-Fi deals

AudioQuest DragonFly Black DAC £89 £69 at Sevenoaks

One of our favourite portable DACs, the AudioQuest DragonFly Black, is currently available for only £69 – and it might just be one of the best-value system upgrades you'll ever make.View Deal

NAD C 538 CD player £249 £199 at Sevenoaks

A likeable all-rounder which could be a great shout for those looking to build a new budget hi-fi system. It delivers a nicely balanced sound and a convincing soundstage. Now with £50 off.View Deal

Sony PS-HX500 £499 £249 at Sevenoaks

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available with a solid saving at Sevenoaks.View Deal

Speaker deals

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers £249 £189

The five-star rated Q Acoustics 3020i speakers are also on offer, down to £199 from £249. "Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis", is how we described them.

Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen £49 £29 at Currys

You can save £20 on the 2nd Generation Google Nest Mini, which gives you Google Assistant and your Nest devices, and promises bigger and better sound. It's in the Currys Black Tag event, but also on sale at the likes of Argos and John Lewis.

KEF EGG desktop speakers for £350 £199 at Sevenoaks

These iconic desktop speakers won What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2015 and 2016, and their controlled, precise sonic performance hasn't aged a bit. What has changed is the price – you can now save £150!View Deal

Home cinema deals

Sonos deals

Apple deals

Apple HomePod smart speaker £319 £229 at John Lewis

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £100 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

iPhone 11 | 128GB | black | SIM free | £719

This is one of the best iPhone 11 SIM free deals we've seen online, well, ever, having gone live on Black Friday but still live now as we head into Cyber Monday. The iPhone 11 handset costs just £719 for the 128GB model, which is a bit of a steal.View Deal

How long will Cyber Monday last?

Well, Black Friday is of course strictly 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers.

For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.

The Cyber Monday deals inevitably stretch out into the rest of the week ('Tech Tuesday', anyone?). We wouldn't put it past retailers like Amazon to run a week of deals each for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.