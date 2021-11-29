The 6 best Cyber Monday TV deals still available in Australia

Black Friday has wrapped up and Cyber Monday is upon us, and there are plenty of discounts still going around on the best TVs available. On this page we've rounded up the best of the bunch.

Whether you're looking for a budget unit or a mammoth 8K monster, there are plenty of savings to be had across the full spectrum of TVs from all the major brands, so check out what's on offer below.

The 6 best Cyber Monday TV deals in Australia

TCL 75-inch X925 Mini LED 8K TV TCL 75-inch X925 Mini LED 8K TV | AU$4,995 AU$3,690 on Appliance Central (save AU$1,305) We were chuffed with the X925 from TCL (read our full review for more info), for its gorgeous colours and blacks, its integrated soundbar and Google TV interface. So if you're on the hunt for an 8K TV with Mini LED technology, this 75-inch model is discounted by well over a grand at the moment at Appliance Central. It has been so popular that it's current on back order.

Samsung 65-inch QN90A 4K UHD Neo QLED Samsung 65-inch QN90A 4K UHD Neo QLED | AU$4,899 AU$3,669 at Appliances Online (save AU$1,230) Samsung's phenomenal 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV is seeing a solid reduction at the moment, bringing you near-OLED level quality at a lower price. It offers much the same vibrancy and richness of colour that OLED is renowned for, and approaches the same level of true black as well.

Sony 65-inch X90J 4K LED TV | Sony 65-inch X90J 4K LED TV | AU$3,199 RRP AU$2,078 on Sony Australia (save AU$1,121) We loved Sony's X90J so much we gave the 65-inch model full marks in our review, and now you can score it for a huge discount direct from Sony. It features built-in Google Assistant support, Sony's latest Cognitive Processor XR tech and full array local dimming for top-notch contrast. Save over a grand by buying direct from Sony.

Philips 804 55-inch OLED 4K TV | Philips 804 55-inch OLED 4K TV | AU$3,499 AU$1,595 at Amazon (save AU$1,904) This 55-inch 4K TV from Philips is an excellent way to get the OLED experience at a significantly lower cost. It features the brand's Ambilight technology, which uses three LED lights on the rear of the unit to light up the wall behind your TV, adjusting its ambient lighting to the content on-screen in real time. While other retailers are stocking this TV for AU$3,499, you can save almost two grand at Amazon right now, bringing it down to AU$1,595 for Black Friday.