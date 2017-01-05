Once again, there is much excitement about a Technics turntable. But once again we're in the dark about the price and release date.

We know Technics is releasing a new SL-1200GR turntable, and it's a scaled-down version of last year's SL-1200G. It should also be cheaper - but still, it turns out, not exactly cheap.

A Technics spokesman has told What Hi-Fi? that the SL-1200GR is expected to be "around $2000" when it goes on sale in June, though it was reiterated that this was not a final confirmed price.

If the same applies in the UK it would translate to around £1400 or £1500, bearing in mind the SL-1200G was launched at £2799 but is now more like £3000. That said, second-guessing US to UK prices can often end in tears...

Gizmodo had previously revealed the SL-1200GR price was set to be CAD$2300, which does indeed work out at around $2000 USD. That's half the price of last year's model in the US.

The 1200G sells for a shade under £3000, so £1500 would certainly be an improvement on that. But it's probably not the mass-market price many were hoping for, and confirms Technics is very much aiming at the audiophile rather than DJ market with its new Technics turntables.

Still, it's worth noting that Technics hasn't yet confirmed that price. We've asked the question and will update here when we hear back.

