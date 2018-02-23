For those who don't have the space for normal-sized separates, TEAC's Reference range of mini hi-fi components are perfect for slotting into crowded spaces.

And now, thanks to the launch of three brand new products, you've even more options to choose from.

The TEAC UD-505 (pictured top) £1240 is a hi-res-supporting USB DAC/headphone amp. It's compatible with audio files up to DSD512 and 32-bit/768kHz PCM, and can even upconvert lo-res files to DSD (24.5MHz) and PCM (32-bit/384kHz).

It features five different filters for PCM files, two for DSD and uses high-end DACs for both left and right channels. AptX HD support and LDAC support over Bluetooth are both included too.

Accurate clocking helps keep digital timing errors to a minimum, and the UD-505 boasts two clocks which can be applied to 44.1kHz or 48kHz frequencies (and multiples of). The UD-505 also features a 10MHz External Clock input which is compatible with TEAC's new CG-10M Master Clock Generator (pictured above).

Designed with the help of engineers from sister company Esoteric, the CG-10M uses a 10MHz crystal oscillator contained in a special temperature-controlled 'oven'. This helps reduce variations in temperature which can affect performance.

TEAC's NT-505 network player (£1500) will feature an MQA decoder (after a future firmware update), which means you'll be able to enjoy hi-res audio streaming.

It also supports Tidal and Qobuz, and has a built-in headphone amp. Its features are similar to those found on the UD-505, including the file support, filters, upconverting ability, dual clock configuration and Bluetooth connectivity.

All three components are on sale now, and are available in either black or silver finishes.

