Tangent has once again expanded its Spectrum range of audio products - this time with one radio and one wi-fi-enabled multi-room speaker, priced £180 each.

The Spectrum DAB, combines FM and DAB functionality with Bluetooth support and a 3.5mm input for connecting portable music sources.



The Spectrum W1 (pictured top) features Google Chromecast, allowing users to stream (or ‘cast’) music over wi-fi from compatible services such as Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and YouTube Music. No internet connection handy? The W1 also supports Bluetooth and has a 3.5mm input.



Both models feature side-firing drivers on each side of the cabinet for wide dispersion, eight EQ sound presets and an LED display with touch controls and a multifunction button.

And in true Scandivanvian fashion, the new Danish products sport minimalist aesthetics with black or white matte finishes married to walnut-veneered wooden base plinths.

MORE:

New Google Chromecast will have Bluetooth and sturdier wi-fi

Google's smart speaker with display due this year

Best wireless speakers 2018

Best DAB radios 2018

Netflix is testing promo ads between TV show episodes