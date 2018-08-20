The luxury of completely uninterrupted box-set binging on Netflix may be short-lived.

The streaming giant has started displaying promotional adverts for its own original content between TV show episodes, as reported by Cord Cutter News.

Understandably, some users subjected to these promos have expressed their frustration over Twitter.

Netflix has, however, contacted the online publication to say that these promos are one of “hundreds of tests” it conducts each year to better understand and shape user recommendations, and while many subscribers would undoubtedly like an opt-out option, the ads are - sigh of relief - skippable at any time.

‘At Netflix, we conduct hundreds of tests every year so we can better understand what helps members more easily find something great to watch. A couple of years ago, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, because we saw that it significantly cut the time members spend browsing and helped them find something they would enjoy watching even faster. Since then, we have been experimenting even more with video based on personalized recommendations for shows and movies on the service or coming shortly, and continue to learn from our members.

In this particular case, we are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster. It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at anytime if they are not interested.’

