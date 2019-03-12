Spotify Premium subscribers can now get Hulu for free

Spotify Premium subscribers in the US can now get Hulu's ad-supported plan (normally $5.99) for free.

Starting today, the popular US video streaming service now comes as part of the regular $9.99-per-month Spotify Premium membership, so you can fill both your music and video streaming boots.

Existing Spotify Premium users can add Hulu’s ad-supported plan to their account within the Spotify's 'Your Services' page, while new subscribers can sign up for the Spotify/Hulu bundle on Spotify.com and enjoy a 30-day free trial before parting with their first $9.99 payment.

Subscribers who are currently paying 12.99 per month as part of last year’s bundle offer will be automatically reduced to $9.99, too.

The catch: the offer is 'limited' to so many people. But while it's an unspecified amount, the offer is open until June 10, so we imagine theres a fair few available...

