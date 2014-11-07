Spotify Connect is becoming more common. Just this month, Naim introduced Spotify to its Uniti all-in-one players and its range of network players. Onkyo has also added support for the streaming service to its 2014 network-ready AV receivers.

Now, however, you can use the Spotify app on your smartphone or tablet as a remote when you listen to your music on your home computer – a handy addition if you don't want to be be at your desktop every five minutes.

The feature is available to Premium subscribers with Spotify on both their computer and mobile device. Click play on your smartphone/tablet and hit the Connect button in the Now Playing bar to hook up with your desktop.

You'll need the latest version of Spotify for it to work, though.

