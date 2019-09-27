Soul Electronics Ultra Wireless promise big battery on a budget

Need some reassurance that wireless over-ear headphones don't have to cost a packet? Soul Electronics' new Ultra Wireless headphones will set you back just $55.99 when they launch on 1st October.

Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard which means a 33ft wireless range. While there's no noise-cancelling involved, the 40mm neodymium drivers, full earcup design, built-in microphone and answer/end phone operating keys make for an awful lot of features for very little money. And we haven't even spoken about that 36-hour battery life!

You may remember we told you about their siblings, the Soul Electronics ST-XX roughly two months back – possibly the cheapest true wireless earbuds currently on the market.

Of course, cheap doesn't always mean good value. Still, Soul Electronics is building up quite the portfolio of budget listening gear from its Miami base, and the new Ultra Wireless over-ears come in premium-looking blue and gold hues, as well as the more traditional black. The foldable design will doubtless be a big plus for commuters, too.

While we're not necessarily expecting them to rival the What Hi-Fi? 2018 Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3 over-ears in terms of sonic performance, Soul's Ultra Wireless offering does beat the Sonys by a full six hours for battery life; it's an attractive proposition for those on a budget.

To get any more playtime, you'd have to opt for the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT, which boast a class-leading 40 hours. Then again, those four-star headphones also come with a $199 asking price...

Take note though, the super-low launch price is only available for the first week of sale. The Soul Electronics Ultra Wireless over-ears go up to $69.99 from 7th October onwards, so grab that bargain while you can.

MORE:

Best audiophile headphones 2019: the ultimate headphones

Best headphones 2019