The Soul Electronics ST-XX might be the cheapest wireless earbuds you can buy

Here's proof that wireless earbuds don't have to cost the earth. Soul Electronics' ST-XX come in at just $69. And they're currently on sale for just $56, a saving of almost 20%.

Of course, cheap often doesn't translate to good value. Still, the Soul Electronics ST-XX look cheerful enough, coming in a range of bright hues - lemon yellow, raspberry red and sakura pink, alongside the rather more conservative matte black, navy blue and pure white.

Bluetooth 5.0 is on-board for wireless pairing to a phone, and the charging case charges via USB-C. It gives you four charges on-the-go, for a total run time of 25 hours.

They're waterproof too, making them ideal for outdoor sports, plus a transparent audio mode lets you stay aware of your surroundings.

We're not expecting them to rival the Sony WF-1000XM3 buds in terms of performance, but they look like a fun, cheap alternative for those on a budget. They go on sale mid-August, so any day now.

