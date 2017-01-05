Bass! How low can you go? A lot lower, if you use these new Extra Bass headphones and speakers from Sony.

The new additions to the Extra Bass range consist of four wireless speakers and two wireless headphones. They all feature Sony's Extra Bass technology, which is claimed to enhance low-end frequencies to provider better bass.

Top of the range is the SRS-XB40 speaker. It features a flashing light that changes colour, which is supposed to recreate the feel of a nightclub (just without the sticky floors and overpriced pints). It's water-resistant, and can play music for 24 hours before needing recharging. If you can outlast it, you deserve some kind of medal.

You can link up to 10 wireless speakers together using Wireless Party Chain, and play the same song through each.

It's also controllable from a smartphone app, so you can control the lights, sound and playback without getting out of your chair.

Plus it has NFC, which lets you pair your device wirelessly just by tapping it against the speaker.

Other new speakers in the range are the SBS-X30, SBS-X20 and SBS-X10 (pictured). The X30 and X20 are basically less equipped versions of the X40 - the X20 only has a 12-hour battery life, for example. But the X10 has a different design, complete with a carry handle for attaching it to your belt or bike handlebars.

The X40 costs £200, the X30 £150 and the X20 £100. They go on sale in April, while the X10 costs £60 and is out in May.

The Sony MDR-XB950N1 are the company's first noise-cancelling headphones with Extra Bass technology. Digital noise cancelling helps you block out the world around you, and stops you turning the volume up too high to hear the music, thereby damaging your hearing. They also boast an impressive battery life - even with Bluetooth and noise cancelling turned on, they last 22 hours on a single charge.

The MDR-XB950B1 look similar, but don't have noise cancelling and only have 18 hours of battery life. But like their stablemates, they're wireless and connect to your device over Bluetooth.

So if you want to squeeze every ounce of bass from your tunes, Sony has plenty of new products to suit your needs.

