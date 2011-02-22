Moshcam has a music library containing more than 800 full-length gigs, 10,000 individual tracks and 1000 hours of content. Musical genres include rock, pop, metal, dance, jazz and soul.

Recently added concerts include those from The Pretenders, Gary Numan, Tegan & Sara, Jane's Addiction and The Hives, with more added each week.

"Moshcam has always been ahead of the broadband curve, filming concerts in broadcast quality since its inception," says Paul Hannigan, music director of Moshcam.

"With our Sony IPTV partnership, users can now experience their favourite artists' gigs free and on-demand from the comfort of their own lounge."

