Sonos Super Bowl sale: Save $200 on Sonos home cinema speakers now

Sonos is offering savings of over $200 on its Sonos Beam, Playbar, Playbase and Sub packages ahead of the Super Bowl.

With game day just a fortnight away (Sunday Feb 3rd, 6:30 pm ET), now is a good time to snap up an AV deal - especially if you're looking to build your first (or expand upon an existing) Sonos system.

The deals are plentiful, available now, and see the new Beam shed $50, while the 5.1 Surround Set with Playbase and One is now only $1577, down from $1796.

With deals on individual products as well as various AV pairings, there really is something for every Sonos fan to take advantage of.

Below are the best deals available now on Sonos.com.

Sonos Beam $399 £349 A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner, this compact Sonos soundbar could transform your listening experience. It's one of the best performance-per-pound products Sonos has produced. A blinding little soundbar.View Deal

Sonos Playbar $699 $599 A larger, more powerful version of the Beam, the Playbar will massively improve the sound from your TV and give you immediate access to more music than you could ever possibly hope to listen to.View Deal

Sonos Playbase $699 $599 If you'd rather a sound solution that you can plonk your TV on top it, there’s loads to like about the Playbase, such as its impressively big, wide soundstage and stylishly minimalist, sturdy build.View Deal

