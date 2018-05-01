SME, who is known for its turntable heritage (and is set to launch a new deck at the upcoming Munich High End Show), has acquired the rights to Garrard from IGB Gradiente S.A, a Brazilian firm that took over the brand in the late 1970s.​

Garrard originated from Swindon and became synonymous in the 1950s for its iconic turntable designs. SME has plans to develop the Garrard brand, with announcements to be made on new products in the ‘near future’.

SME has also acquired West Berkshire-based Loricraft Audio, the only authorised company to service, rebuild and provide manufacturing support for Garrard products since 1997.

CEO of SME, Stuart McNeilis, said: “Responsible for true icons of vinyl reproduction with the 301 and 401 turntables, in many ways, Garrard’s legacy mirrors SME’s, with precision engineering, design and manufacturing, based in the UK. Many of these great turntables were paired with SME tonearms and there has always been a natural synergy between the two company’s products. As an iconic British brand, Garrard deserves to be enjoyed by a new generation of audiophiles.”

He added: “With years of experience and expert knowledge that will be crucial as SME develops the Garrard audio brand, the acquisition of Loricraft Audio was essential, as it enables the continued ability to service and maintain existing products.”

What are your memories of Garrard and would you be interested in a turntable from the brand? Let us know in the comments below.

