Sennheiser teases cheaper Ambeo soundbar and Momentum True Wireless 3 for 2022

At its virtual Consumer Innovation briefing today, Sennheiser not only shed light on its brand-new IE 600 wired earbuds but also teased two more new products coming down the 2022 pipeline. And – brace yourselves – they are biggies.

Perhaps the most exciting is a new addition to the Ambeo soundbar family. Sennheiser representatives were understandably hesitant to provide too many details on the future launch but did confirm that we should expect a cheaper Ambeo as opposed to a straight-up Ambeo successor or 'Ambeo 2'. The idea is to "expand the entire portfolio to bring it to lower price points", offering customers "a similar experience" within "normal price ranges in the competition". Considering a smaller, more affordable Ambeo made our list of 16 audio and AV products we want to see in 2022, consider us excited. Sonos Beam Gen 2, watch out!

What we will see break cover sooner, however, is Sennheiser's next entry into the premium true wireless earbuds market. Indeed, the arrival of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 is nigh, due to be released in April. Details of the successors to the Momentum True Wireless 2 are, again, slim on the ground right now, but on the cards is “remarkable sound, advanced ANC and a new innovative design”. Will they have what it takes to pinch the crown from the class-leading Sony WF-1000XM4? We can't wait to find out.

