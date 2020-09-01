Sennheiser CX 400BT wireless earbuds take aim at AirPods

Sennheiser's latest wireless earbuds aim to prove that you can get high-end sound at an "everyday" price. Cue the German audio pioneer's most affordable true wireless earbuds yet – the CX 400BT True Wireless (£169, $200).

Despite costing more than £100 less than Sennheiser's Momentum 2 True Wireless buds, the CX 400BTs sport the very same 7mm drivers technology. Pretty impressive, especially when you consider that the five-star Momentum 2s are some of the most refined-sounding wireless earbuds we’ve tested.

However, the Sennheiser CX 400 BT earbuds do't have the active noise-cancelling technology found on their more expensive siblings.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The CBX 400BTs do offer decent battery life, though. You get an impressive 7 hours playback, plus an extra 13 hours if you charge on-the-go using the supplied charging case (the Momentum 2s last a bit longer – 28 hours with the charging case).

Plus, Sennheiser's iOS/Android companion app adds some extra functionality. You can tweak EQ settings and customise the touch controls to your liking. There's also voice control courtesy of Google Assistant and Siri, as well as support for Bluetooth 5.1 codes such as SBC, AAC and aptX (though not aptX HD).

If you can live without noise cancelling, and the CX 400BTs prove to be anywhere near as sonically-capable as their pricier siblings, they might just give Apple's AirPods (£159, $159) a run for their money.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless buds will be available in black and white from early September.

