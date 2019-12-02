Save £51 on the Sonos One this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are live and that means continued savings across some of our favourite products, and that includes Sonos speakers and soundbars.

The Sonos deals across the weekend and into Cyber Monday have been very tempting indeed, with up to 25% discounts. And that continues today with this £51 saving on the Sonos One (Gen 2) wireless speaker.

The Sonos One is now in its second generation, the new speaker introducing Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), an updated processor, and increased memory into the Sonos One Gen 2.

Bluetooth Low Energy is used for connecting to your phone when setting up the device, so this process is improved on the Gen 2, while an updated processor delivers faster operation.

Essentially, the One is a Play:1 with voice control built in, and that's a superb combination in our book, especially now can make a big saving.

