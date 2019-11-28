Save 40% on the awesome Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K this Black Friday

If you want to add streaming smarts to a 4K TV for a small cash outlay there's no better way than this nifty little device from Amazon. The Amazon Fire TV stick 4K is a simple plug 'n' play dongle that goes straight into an HDMI socket on the back (or side) of your TV.
And thanks to Black Friday, various retailers – including Amazon – are selling it for just £29.99 (only £10 more than the standard, non-4K Fire TV Stick). We think that's money well spent (provided you have a 4K TV, of course).
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was
£50 now £30
This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's £20 off. Exactly. View Deal
4K video isn't the only improvement over the standard Stick though: HDR has also been added, not just in standard HDR10 form, but also HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making this the most format-friendly high dynamic range streaming stick currently available. Alexa is on board, too, so that's voice control covered.
For just £30, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you want, (BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, ITV Hub, All 4, Curzon and others) all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos. That’s an astonishingly good Black Friday deal, particularly when you factor in the all-round quality of the performance and excellent user-friendliness.
