Roon gets an overhaul: new look and features coming via free update

Roon – a multi-device, multi-room music software platform from which to access and control music streaming and 'Roon Ready' devices – will soon get a major overhaul courtesy of a firmware update. The 'Roon 1.8' update goes live on 9th February and is set to usher in a new "immersive" interface and "powerful" personalisation features.

If you're already one of 100,000+ users of Roon's subscription-based platform, you'll be all too aware that the service currently organises your music into a searchable digital magazine. Version 1.8 takes things up a notch or ten with an individually personalised Home screen that boasts an ever-changing roster of artists based on your listening habits.

The new and improved Roon interface also draws on user metadata to more accurately tailor music recommendations. The spiffed-up Focus feature, for example, can now search anywhere in Roon, including Tidal and Qobuz. That should make it easier to explore hi-res tracks by your favourite artists, genres and composers.

You can also dig down into each artist's influences and collaborations – Roon describes it as a "360-degree view" – and use the new quick links to ask the Roon community questions.

Prefer classical to classic rock? The update will also introduce a more compact layout for the genre, making it quicker to browse composers and classical albums with long, complicated titles. Roon 1.8 also promises to serve up intelligent recommendations based on your most listened to composers, performers, compositions and conductors.

Last but not least, Roon will debut a Discography feature with a new “performances” view, which presents the search results in a simple manner that's more 'art gallery' than 'digital magazine'.

If you're yet to give the paid-for music service a whirl, here's everything you need to know about Roon, including the lowdown on which devices are 'Roon Ready'. Roon 1.8 goes live on 9th February.

