Roku has today unveiled the Streaming Stick for HD TVs, which has been designed to plug into any HDMI port on your set and remain unseen.

The new dongle lets users to access Roku's entire entertainment catalogue of 1200+ channels in categories including movies, TV episodes, music and kid's shows.

On-demand content is streamed onto your TV in up to 1080p and the Roku Streaming Stick also comes with a new TV user interface, including Roku Search.

A wi-fi remote control is included in the box and apps are available on both iOS and Android platforms. Using a smartphone also allows users to stream content stored on it to the Streaming Stick.

The new Roku Streaming Stick is available to pre-order from Roku's own website for £50.

It is a direct rival to the Google Chromecast in terms of size, but the Roku has a far more extensive catalogue of content. The Chromecast has yet to be given a UK release date, although, it is possible to buy one through Amazon, albeit without UK content.

by Max Langridge

