Roku has a new rechargeable remote with voice control - but you can't have one

Streaming platform Roku has launched a rechargeable remote control. Sort of. The device is said to charge via USB, so you'll never need to dip into your stash of AAA batteries again.

A post on Reddit (spotted by Zatz Not Funny) appears to reveal the Roku Voice Remote Pro in all its glory. As well as the (non-removable) rechargeable battery, the $30 controller promises a host of familiar features including, "lost remote finder, handsfree voice, personal shortcuts and private listening".

(Image credit: Reddit / u/Kingtut206)

But, getting your hands on the Roku Voice Remote Pro could be tricky.

Dig a little deeper and you'll see that Roku limited production to just 2,000 units, all of which were made available through the Roku Early Access Program. In the ad above, Roku says it wants buyers to "help perfect its newest remote", which suggests the product will be in beta testing for a while.

It may also explain why the test remotes are said to charge via micro-USB, rather than the more desirable (and much faster) USB-C connection.

Roku has since removed the page offering the Voice Remote Pro to members of its testing programme, but fingers crossed the controller will be available to all Roku users soon.

Looking to dip your toe into Roku's impressive video streaming universe?

