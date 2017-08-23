Roberts is marking a remarkable 85 years in business this year. And having already announced a celebratory turntable, it's giving its best-selling Revival portable radio the birthday treatment too.

The Revival Uno is compact - 35% smaller than a regular Revival, in fact. It's mains or battery-powered, and available in a number of colours including song-themed finishes like Pink Cadillac, Yellow Submarine, Blue Monday and Purple Haze (no prizes for guessing which finish is shown above). It features FM, DAB and DAB+ reception and - and costs £160.

The Revival RD70 is the latest variation on a model that's been around since the 1950s. Its FM, DAB and DAB+ reception is now joined by Bluetooth connectivity, and its display is now larger and in full colour. Mains or battery power means it's genuinely portable, and you can choose from numerous colours including red, green, black and cream. It's priced at £200.

Both models are on sale now.

MORE:

All our Roberts reviews

Meters introduces Cubed wireless speaker system

VPI announces new all-in-one turntable

JBL Boombox is the company's biggest Bluetooth speaker

IFA 2017 preview

Lehmannaudio unveils new modular headphone amp