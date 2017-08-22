Lehmannaudio has announced a new headphone amplifier. The Drachenfels is a modular design, intended to reconfigured and upgraded as the owner requires.

Out of the box, the Drachenfels is a straightforward design, with a stereo RCA input/output loop at the back and a pair of 6.3mm headphone outputs at the front.

It's a forward-looking design, though: the rear panel is detachable, ready to accept upgrade modules with more input options. USB, digital optical and digital coaxial are imminent, and there are plans to bring Bluetooth and LAN connectivity at a later, unspecified date. Which will turn what promises to be a capable headphone amp into a DAC too.

The Drachenfels goes on sale next month, in balck or silver finishes, priced at £450.

