The MCT80 supports CD, SACD and CD-R/RW playback, as well as discs formatted with DSD (up to DSD128), WAV (up to 24bit/192kHz) and FLAC.
Discs aside, coaxial and optical inputs cater for hi-res file playback up to 24bit/192kHz, while McIntosh’s proprietary MCT input can connect compatible McIntosh components for optimum SACD audio playback.
MORE: The world according to McIntosh
McIntosh claims the MCT80 reads a disc’s audio data at twice the normal rate for more accurate disc-tracking and error-correction processing.
The MCT80 marks the latest add-on module for the McIntosh MXA80 integrated system (£7500), joining the MB50 streaming audio player, MP100 phono stage and MHA150 headphone amplifier.
The MCT80 costs £4495 and is expected to begin shipping to the US in September, with UK deliveries set to follow by November.
MORE:
How to get the best sound from your CD player
50 of the best hi-fi albums for audiophiles
Meet MA9000, the most powerful McIntosh integrated amp ever