Redesigned Amazon Fire TV UI brings profiles and rolls out from today

Amazon is rolling out its latest Fire TV UI from today which includes a much-requested user profile feature and better Alexa voice control.

Previously announced at the company's September event, the so-called 'Amazon Fire TV Experience' should on compatible Fire TV devices in the coming days.

The devices in question include the recently-launched Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. It also lands on the Amazon Fire TV Cube but it's unknown as to how far back through the legacy range the update will go.

Amazon promises its new UI is the most significant experience update to Fire TV to date. Its key offerings of more personalisation and easier navigation come partly courtesy of improvements to Alexa as well as the addition of six users profiles per household.

The reimagined UI design pares things down to three main screens. The Home page drops you straight into an offer of your favourite apps nestled within a main menu navigation bar plus a sample of film and TV content below.

The Find page allows you to search by genre and other categories but it may be the improved Alexa voice controls which make navigation more direct and intuitive as we saw with the Google Chromecast with Google TV media streamer.

You can ask Alexa to go to your Library, search more specifically or offer suggestions by type. Alexa will also recognise voices and switch profiles to yours when asked. Profiles will include individual watchlists, recommendations and their own Fire TV settings.

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're not sure what Alexa can offer on Fire TV, then say 'Alexa Explore' and you'll be taken to a page filled with potential functionality regarding weather, stocks and much more. The UI also includes a section where you can control all Works with Alexa smart home devices in your house.

Last of all, the update will allow users to make video calls from their Fire TV Cube in conjunction with compatible Logitech cameras.

Not all the of the Fire TV Experience features will be available in all regions.

