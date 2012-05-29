As the Jubilee weekend approaches, Pure is the latest company to drape itself in the Union Jack with a pair of special edition DAB radios.

The Pure One Mini Union Jack (£50) and Pure One Mi Union Jack (£35) both sport a Union Jack livery, and will be available in June in time for the summer of sport.

Each has DAB and FM tuners, 16 presets and a USB socket for future updates. The One Mini also gets an aux input, headphone socket and textSCAN to pause and control scrolling text.

If you plan to take your radio out and about, Pure offers an optional ChargePAK £28 for the One Mini, £18 for the One Mi) that gives up to 18-20 hours of portable listening.

This is the third special edition Union Jack radio in the Pure range. It has also introduced a tenth anniversary Evoke Mio model for £150.

